CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro has further consolidated power in local elections, while accusing President Donald Trump of plotting to overthrow him.

Election officials loyal to Maduro said Sunday night that the majority of 2,500 council seats went to members of his party.

The election came as an economic crisis rocks the once-wealthy oil country after two decades of socialist rule. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have fled searching for a better life.

Maduro's government banned the most popular opposition parties from elections, while leading figures in the movement are jailed or go into exile fearing for their safety.

After voting, Maduro scoffed at foreign leaders including Trump who label him a dictator.

He said many opposition leaders are waiting for an invasion from by the U.S. without giving details.