TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

MADRID — River Plate won the Copa Libertadores after beating fierce rival Boca Juniors 3-1 in extra time of the rescheduled second leg on Sunday in Madrid to take the title 5-3 on aggregate. By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— With:

Advertisement

— SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL-COLOMBIANS — By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

ADELAIDE, Australia — India needs six more Australian wickets to end a 15-year drought at the Adelaide Oval on the final day of the first cricket test. Australia resumes Monday on 104-4 in its second innings, needing another 219 runs for an unlikely victory. By Tristan Lavalette. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Lunch copy by 0230 GMT.

SOC--MAN CITY-STERLING-RACISM

MANCHESTER, England — British newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" with their portrayal of black footballers, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling said Sunday, as police investigate whether he was racially abused during a Premier League match at Chelsea on Saturday. SENT: 690 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle held on with 10 men for most of the second half before conceding in injury time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA-NEW COMPETITIONS

PARIS — A FIFA panel has met to discuss revamping the Club World Cup and creating a global Nations League, without addressing a $25 billion offer to fund them. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Gareth Bale scored early in the first half and Real Madrid held on for a harder than expected 1-0 win at last-placed Huesca on Sunday to move closer to the top of the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan failed to make the most of slips by its Champions League rivals as it was held at home to a 0-0 draw by Torino in Serie A on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Moenchengladbach left it late before beating Stuttgart 3-0 to reclaim second place in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with Stuttgart ending the game with nine men. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Nicolas Pepe underlined his growing importance in Lille's quest for a lucrative Champions League place with a last-gasp penalty in a 1-1 home draw with Reims in the French league on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 380 words.

RGU--CAPE TOWN SEVENS

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Fiji capitalized on mistake after mistake by the United States to win the Cape Town World Rugby Sevens 29-15 on Sunday, sending the Americans to a second straight defeat in a final at the start of the season. SENT: 370 words.

GLF--SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Louis Oosthuizen won his first title at the South African Open on Sunday, running away from his challengers with a final-round 67 for a six-shot victory. SENT: 270 words.

GLF--GOLF CAPSULES

NAPLES, Florida — Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, eagling the par-5 17th and closing with a par for a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo. SENT: 350 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza marked his 200th ODI to claim 3-30 and help his side secure a five-wicket victory against West Indies in the three-match series opener on Sunday. SENT: 580 words.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S PARALLEL SLALOM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup event for the third time in eight days, beating Petra Vlhova in the head-to-head final of parallel slalom on Sunday. SENT: 370 words, photos.

FBC--HEISMAN TROPHY

NEW YORK — Kyler Murray waited three years to fulfill the five-star potential he brought to college football. With one shot to deliver, Murray replaced a Heisman Trophy winner by becoming a Heisman Trophy winner. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 890 words, photos.

Other stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Jets get 3 on power play, rout Flyers 7-1. SENT; 220 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.