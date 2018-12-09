For my birthday this year, I did a 10-day silent vipassana meditation, this time in Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar 🇲🇲. We went into silence on the night of my birthday, the 19th. Here’s what I know 👇🏼 — jack (@jack) December 9, 2018

Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive of Twitter, was accused of making 'tone deaf' comments about Burma after he promoted the country as an ideal place for meditation and tourism, despite allegations of widespread human rights abuse.

In a series of tweets to his four million followers, Dorsey said he spent 10 days meditating in northern Burma, where he described the food as "amazing" and the people as "full of joy." "Myanmar is an absolutely beautiful country," he wrote.

"I visited the cities of Yangon, Mandalay, and Bagan. We visited and meditated at many monasteries around the country.... if you're willing to travel a bit, go to Myanmar."

Critics said the Twitter co-founder appeared to be blissfully unaware of the fact that thousands of people have been killed in Burma amid a military crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Advertisement

The Burmese army has allegedly burned areas inhabited by the Rohingya, as well as slaughtering and raping civilians, causing a mass exodus to neighbouring Bangladesh. However, the Burmese authorities deny committing any human rights abuses.

"The tone-deafness here is... wow," said one Twitter user. "This is an extremely irresponsible recommendation," said another. "Does he pay no attention to the news and the outcry on his own platform?"

I see that @jack has taken the Olympic gold medal in tone deafness. Bravo. #myanmar — Eva (@evacide) December 9, 2018

To have this level of money & notoriety AND THEN to go to Myanmar (currently practicing genocide) to be SILENT & then brag about it on the internet has got to be the single least self-aware thing I’ve ever seen.



Why don’t you go to North Korea to snowboard too? — jason (@JPeters2100) December 9, 2018