LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru say Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has agreed to pay a fine of $181 million and provide documents and data on bribes made to Peruvian officials.

Peruvian prosecutor Rafael Vela says in an interview published Sunday in local media outlets that the agreement between the company and the prosecutor's office will "ensure all evidentiary material that the company produced."

The deal was closed Saturday and requires Odebrecht to continue collaborating, making declarations and turning in documents as requested.

The company has admitted to paying $800 million to officials throughout the region in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.

The scandal has jolted Peru, where the careers of nearly every former living president have been tainted.