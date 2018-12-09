PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including the one in which a gunman killed 11 people in a synagogue in October.

A spokesman said police and the city department of public safety "are taking this matter very seriously and will follow every investigative avenue."

Police said Sunday morning the material was found in neighborhoods including Squirrel Hill, where a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27 and killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A man who authorities said raged against Jews during and after the shooting has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

Police said "such hate-filled material" will not be tolerated in the city by residents, city officials or law enforcement.