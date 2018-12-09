RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ten women in Brazil have accused a self-styled spiritual healer of sexually abusing them at a clinic in the central-western state of Goias.

The charges against Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as John of God, were made Saturday night on the Globo TV network.

In a statement to the G1 news portal, Faria's press office said: "John of God vehemently denies having committed any inappropriate behavior during his treatments."

Faria's faith-based healing skills drew the attention of TV host Oprah Winfrey, who said on her website that she interviewed him at his clinic in 2013 and saw him performing psychic surgeries.

Faria's website says he has treated former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Brazil's ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.