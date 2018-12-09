SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle has ended in the outskirts of disputed Kashmir's main city after troops killed three suspected rebels.

Indian paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma says the three militants were killed Sunday in the outskirts of Srinagar. Two counterinsurgency police officials and a soldier are wounded.

Sharma says Indian troops had laid a siege around a neighborhood on Saturday on a tip that militants were hiding there. The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with rebels.

Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured.

Advertisement

India and Pakistan entirely claim the divided territory of Kashmir