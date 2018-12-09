MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican president is butting heads with the Supreme Court just one week into office after judges suspended a law that would cut public sector pay, one of his key campaign promises.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the judges of looking after their own pocketbooks and of failing to grasp the "new reality" that his administration represents.

"They themselves decide that they are going to keep receiving exaggerated, stratospheric salaries -- salaries of up to 600,000 pesos ($29,000) a month -- those who impart justice," Lopez Obrador complained to reporters Saturday, before repeating one of his favorite mantras: "There can't be a rich government with a poor people."

The freeze throws into question the government's 2019 budget plans, which are due on Dec. 15.