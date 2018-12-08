A Danish photographer has sparked fury among Egyptians over an explicit video claimed to filmed atop the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The three-minute video shows a man and a woman scaling the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World with the Cairo skyline in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt before it finishes with a still image of the couple in a naked embrace, appearing to be having sex.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday by Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, according to CNN, has since been taken down — but not before it spread across social media and sparked outrage, reports news.com.au.

"In late November 2018, a friend and I climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza (aka Pyramid of Khufu, Pyramid of Cheops)," Mr Hvid wrote when he posted the video, according to Newser. "Fearing to be spotted by the many guards, I did not film the several hours of sneaking around at the Giza Plateau, which lead up to the climb."

Advertisement

Mr Hvid's social media pages showcase a number of nude photos taken overlooking cities and landscapes across the globe.

But while there has been suspicion as to whether the Egypt video is authentic, the public outrage was enough for Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani to refer it to the Attorney-General to be investigated.

In a statement, the minister said the alleged incident "violates public morality".

The Director General of the Pyramids Plateau Ahsraf Mohee told CNN that the "pyramids are the most important historical landmarks in the world."

However, Mr Mohey is one who suspects the video is fake, saying that climbing the pyramid is illegal and almost impossible due to heavy security.

He further suspected its authenticity, referring to a "strange" light appeared in the footage that does not resemble the real view of the site that is closed everyday at 5pm, according to Egypt Today.

But Mr Hvid wouldn't be the first person to get past security and scale the ancient landmark. In 2016 a German teenager was banned from entering Egypt for life after illegally scaling the Great Pyramid of Giza.

In a statement, Egypt's Minister of Antiquities said the alleged incident "violates public morality". Photo / Getty Images

He was reportedly not charged or jailed because of his "ignorance of the law".

And in 2015, Egyptian authorities investigated an explicit 10-minute video shot at the Pyramids of Giza and uploaded to pornographic websites.

"A set of sexually explicit scenes was illegally filmed inside the Giza Necropolis by a foreign tourist while visiting the site," Egypt's Antiquities Minister Mamdouh al-Damati confirmed to Egyptian Streets at the time.