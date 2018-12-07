CINCINNATI (AP) — A film promotion organization in Cincinnati is holding a cattle call for actual cattle.

The nonprofit Film Cincinnati put out a vague call for a major motion picture Friday, saying it needed cows for a movie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the request is specific about what types of cows are needed. Only non-milking brown and white cows need apply.

Film Cincinnati says the cows should also be human friendly, halter trained, and from the same herd.

But it's unclear what movie is being filmed with the cows.