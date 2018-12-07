BOSTON (AP) — Federal immigration officials say they have apprehended dozens of people suspected of living in the country illegally in a series of sweeps in New England.

The Boston Herald reports Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some 58 people in raids this week in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The agency says those rounded up included citizens of Brazil, Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. They included 33 with pending criminal charges. ICE says about 15 of the people detained had been previously released by local authorities despite the federal agency's request to hold them.

Boston and a number of other New England communities are considered "sanctuary cities" where local officials limit their involvement in federal immigration matters.