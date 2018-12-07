KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is in Missouri to address a national conference on crime.

Trump is delivering the closing address Friday at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri. The meeting is sponsored by the Justice Department.

The White House says Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the department's strategy for reducing violent crime. The program encourages federal, state and local law enforcement officials to work together on crime-reduction strategies.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker addressed the conference and highlighted record violent crime prosecutions, including federal firearm charges and drug defendants.

Whitaker said that, while "the numbers speak for themselves," the goal is not to fill up jails or the courts, but to reduce crime.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also addressed the conference.