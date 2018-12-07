SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for seven of 28 migrants who are missing after a boat capsized southeast of the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard said Friday that a commercial tanker spotted the overturned boat and helped rescue the remaining 21 migrants near the island of Saona, off the southeastern tip of the Dominican Republic. The migrants are believed to be Dominicans who were headed east to the nearby U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Officials say Dominican authorities called on the Coast Guard for assistance after the boat was spotted on Thursday.