CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — New Zealand beats Pakistan in a test series away from home for the first time in 49 years after thumping the home side by 123 runs in the third test. Set 280 to win in 79 overs on the last day, Pakistan was 55-5 by lunch, and was all out for 156 in an extended middle session. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

MADRID — Two weeks ago, River Plate fan Gigi Gibson traveled more than 10,000 kilometers to watch the Copa Libertadores final in Argentina. On Sunday, she will travel less than 10 kilometers from her home to attend the final in Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL-SECURITY — Spanish authorities say 400 to 500 violent fans from Argentina are coming. By Tales Azzoni UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--MAN CITY-THE NEXT INVINCIBLES?

The barriers to Manchester City's players emulating Arsenal's from 2004 and going a full English Premier League unbeaten are being broken down. Avoid defeat at Chelsea on Saturday and the chances of City becoming the latest "Invincibles" will be hiked up. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

ADELAIDE, Australia — Travis Head rescues Australia with a half-century on the second day of the first test after India's disciplined bowling attack threatens to take control. By Tristan Lavalette. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Leganes hosts Getafe trying to win its third in a row and move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Anything but a win for third-placed Inter Milan at Juventus in the eagerly anticipated Derby d'Italia would all but end the Nerazzurri's Serie A title hopes. Inter is already 11 points behind Juventus, which is on a seemingly unstoppable march to a record-extending eighth crown. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

THAILAND-AUSTRALIA-BAHRAIN

BANGKOK — A soccer player who holds refugee status in Australia has been officially arrested ahead of a court ruling on whether he will be extradited to Bahrain, the homeland he fled four years ago. By Preeyapa Khunsong. SENT: 610 words, photo.

SOC--SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are among the leaders during the second round of the European Tour's South African Open. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1730 GMT.

OLY--ETHIOPIA'S FORGOTTEN PARALYMPIAN