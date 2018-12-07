WASHINGTON (AP) — White House political director Bill Stepien and deputy Justin Clark are leaving the administration to work on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Their plans were confirmed by two people with knowledge of the advisers' thinking who weren't authorized to speak publicly before an official announcement.

Stepien oversaw Trump's midterm campaign push, which included a series of rallies intended to help limit GOP losses. Republicans kept control of the Senate after last month's election, but lost their House majority, setting up a challenging two years for Trump under a divided Congress.

The White House staff moves come as Trump's political focus will shift to the 2020 re-election campaign.

Stepien joined Trump's 2016 campaign during the general election. He was a top aide to Chris Christie when Christie was New Jersey governor.