BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has taken back his resignation over a disagreement with his country's negative stance on a United Nations pact that seeks to promote safe and orderly migration.

In a statement Friday, Lajcak said he changed his mind after receiving support from Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, President Andrej Kiska and many others.

Lajcak announced his decision to resign last week after the country's lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected the U.N. pact, saying it's not in line with the country's policies on migration and security.

The respected diplomat said he disagreed with Parliament's request that no Slovak representative should attend a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco on Dec. 10-11 where the compact is to be formally approved.