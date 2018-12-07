EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd test.

thru 10, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 1st test.

thru 9, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, South African Open.

thru 9, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.

thru 9, Vancouver, British Columbia — figure skating, Grand Prix Final.

thru 16, Bhubaneswar, India — field hockey, World Cup.

thru 9, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 9, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 9, Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, world series, Cape Town Sevens.

Paris — football, 2019 Women's World Cup draw.

New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza for Lomachenko's WBA lightweight title and Pedraza's WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete for Dogboe's WBO junior featherweight title.

Madrid — football, Copa Libertadores final second leg: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

No new major events.

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, Galatasaray vs. Porto, Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona vs. Tottenham, Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool vs. Napoli.

Dhaka, Bangladesh cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

thru 16, Hangzhou, China — swimming, world 25-meter championships.

Europe — football, Champions Leage group stage: Plzen vs. Roma, Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow, Benfica vs. AEK Athens, Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Lyon, Valencia vs. Manchester United, Young Boys vs. Juventus.

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 2nd test.

Sylhet, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

thru 15, Val Gardena/Groeden, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Corpus Christi, Texas — boxing, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.

thru 19, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

New York — boxing, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez for Fielding's WBA regular super middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca for Farmer's IBF junior lightweight title.

thru 17, Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.