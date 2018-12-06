A police "wanted" notice on social media has gone viral after the man in question responded to the post.

Last week, as part of "Wanted Wednesday," US police department Richland Police asked for the public's help in finding Anthony Akers.

Wanted Wednesday! Anthony Akers (38) is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Failure to Comply. If you have any information please call 509-628-0333. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Wednesday, 28 November 2018

The 38-year-old man was wanted by the state Department of Corrections for failing to comply with the terms of a sentence, Tri- City Herald reports.

Akers has a history of illegally possessing prescription drugs, resisting arrest and violating protection orders.

Five hours after Richland Police shared the post, Akers hilariously responded telling them he would turn himself in.

Less then a week later, Akers didn't show, so police reached out to him again. Akers responded saying he had to tie up some loose ends but will be at the station in the next 48 hours.

Photo / Facebook

Akers was a no-show again, so Richland Police again tried their luck in contacting the wanted man. This time, he responded with a heatfelt apology letter explaining that he had commitment issues.

Morose Monday. Dear Anthony, is it us? Last Wednesday we reached out to you as “wanted”. You replied and even said you... Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Monday, 3 December 2018

Photo / Facebook

Like any good ending to a "romance", Akers eventually turned himself in, sharing a selfie at the police station saying "here for our date sweetheart."