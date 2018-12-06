LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California judge has transferred assets including an airplane and a Ferrari from Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti as part of his divorce.

In an order obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, Orange County Judge Carol Henson ordered some of Avenatti's assets be liquidated and sold for back child and spousal support.

Avenatti previously was ordered to pay more than $150,000 monthly in child and spousal support.

Of the unknown total amount owed, Henson ordered Avenatti to pay at least $80,000 to Lisa Storie-Avenatti by Jan. 2.

Avenatti's transferred assets include a 2017 Ferrari GT Spider, five watches including a Rolex that retails for $12,000, a sculpture by famed architect Frank Gehry and a six-seat business jet worth millions.

Avenatti announced Tuesday that he's not running for president.