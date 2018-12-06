LOS ANGELES (AP) — "I'm glad we're in that category because we will take 'Mary Poppins' out. I'm not competitive with the other movies but I am competitive with 'Mary Poppins.' Dick Cheney is going for her." — Director Adam McKay on "Vice" being nominated in the musical or comedy category, one of six nominations for the film about the former vice president.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy. I was with my pops. He was the one who woke me up, actually. He said he loved me." — John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington and nominee for best actor in a movie drama for "BlacKkKlansman, via phone.

"BOOM SHAKALAKA" — Spike Lee, nominated for best director for "BlacKkKlansman," via email.

"It never gets old. It's all about the part. And a part like this doesn't come along very often." — Glenn Close, nominated for best actress in a film drama for "The Wife," via phone.

"WHAT" — Elsie Fisher, age 15, nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for "Eighth Grade," via Twitter.

"Hell yeah!" — Fisher's reaction to hearing she was trending on Twitter for the tweet above. Via phone.

"I'm in the tub, and I'm putting deodorant on, I'm heading to work. It's cold." — Willem Dafoe, nominated for best actor in a drama for "Eternity's Gate," talking on the phone from the Canadian Rockies, where he's filming the Disney dogsled movie "Togo."

"I naturally woke up and stared at my phone for about 25 to 30 minutes until it started ringing. Then I said to myself, 'Thank God.' I started getting a little nervous. You never know." — Peter Farrelly, nominated for best director for "Green Book," via phone.

"It was a nice surprise to be woken up to. I thought it was another evacuation." — Marco Beltrami, nominated for his score for "A Quiet Place," who had to evacuate from his studio for a week in last month's wildfire in Southern California.

"Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table. Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for "Mary Poppins Returns." Via Twitter.

"The waitress came over and said 'are you all right,' because I was very emotional. This has never happened to me in my life. It's not what should be happening to a man of my vintage." — Richard E. Grant, 61, nominated for best supporting actor in a film for "Will You Ever Forgive Me."