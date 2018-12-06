NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says the courtroom outburst of a supporter of a terrorist group is evidence that he deserves his 20-year prison term for plotting a New Year's Eve machete attack in upstate New York.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Emanuel Lutchman's appeal.

Lutchman was sentenced last year. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group.

Federal authorities and informants thwarted Lutchman's planned 2015 knife and machete attack at the Merchants Grill in Rochester.

When he heard his sentence last year, Luchtman laughed, reaffirmed his allegiance to the Islamic State group and told the judge more people like him would "rise up."