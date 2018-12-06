TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-MAN UNITED'S STRUGGLES

Forget the many labored performances. Forget the measly points total. Forget, even, the fact that the English Premier League title was out of realistic reach barely a third of the way in. Perhaps the saddest indictment of the situation Manchester United finds itself under manager Jose Mourinho is the lowering of ambition that is permeating the club. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 640 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-COURT CASE

MOSCOW — The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed a Moscow court ruling which sought to overturn a doping disqualification against a double gold medalist from the Sochi Winter Olympics. SENT: 290 words, photo.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Captain Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls combined in a terrific double-century stand to propel New Zealand's lead against Pakistan to a valuable 198 runs in the third test. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

ADELAIDE, Australia — Cheteshwar Pujara defies Australia's bowling attack and overcomes stifling conditions at the Adelaide Oval with 123 as India makes 250-9 on the opening day of the first test. By Tristan Lavalette. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

MADRID — Boca Juniors begins its preparations for the Copa Libertadores final in Madrid trying to leave behind the chaos that has marred the match in recent weeks. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 1600 GMT.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-COPA LIBERTADORES

MADRID — The big-match buzz in Madrid and around the country has nothing to do with Spain's clasico. It's all about Argentina's superclasico. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPORTLIGHT-HENRY vs VIEIRA

PARIS — Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira played together for Arsenal and became club greats. On Friday they will be on opposite sides as managerial rivals when Henry's struggling Monaco takes on Vieira's consistent Nice. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--FRANCE-MATCH POSTPONED — 2 more postponements amid mass French protests. SENT: 160 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid is expected to rest regular starters when it hosts third-division club Melilla with a 4-0 advantage from the first-leg in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-TITLE BATTLE

MILAN — AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes Juventus will win the Serie A title in April. But Massimiliano Allegri's side could have it wrapped up by Christmas. By Daniella Matar. Moving shortly.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-RUHR DERBY

BERLIN — Although Domenico Tedesco's second season at Schalke isn't going as well as his first, Saturday's Ruhr Derby against Borussia Dortmund could change things for the better. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 490 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--SWEDEN-MATCH-FIXING TRIAL — Swedish court acquits soccer player of match-fixing charges. SENT: 120 words.

— GLF--PRESIDENTS CUP-TIGER WOODS — Woods holds talks over 2019 pre-Presidents Cup schedule. By Bruce Matthews. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Stephen Curry scores 42 points, Warriors rout Cavaliers. SENT: 1,060 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ducks extend win streak to 5 with 4-2 win over Blackhawks. SENT: 470 words, photo.

