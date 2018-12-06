LONDON (AP) — A British woman sailing solo in a round-the-world race is being rescued after losing her mast and being knocked unconscious in a vicious storm.

Golden Globe Race officials said Thursday on the race website that they have been in regular radio contact with Susie Goodall since she regained consciousness.

Goodall is said to be "safe and secure" after losing her mast in the Southern Ocean, 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America.

Chilean authorities have directed the MV Tian Fu to rescue her. The carrier is expected to reach Goodall on Friday.

She texted race officials Wednesday that she was "taking a hammering" in the storm. Four hours later she texted that she had been dismasted. Hours later she said the yacht was a total loss.