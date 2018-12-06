TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government on Wednesday gave in to demands from students and canceled a double charge for repeated exams but said it could do nothing about the level of tuition fees because these are set by the individual institutions, which are partially self-supporting.

Thousands of students of public universities have blocked a main road in the capital, Tirana, protesting in front of the Education Ministry. They say they will boycott school until their demands are accepted.

Protests are taking place in other cities, too.

Students want to cut in half the annual charge of 20,000 to 320,000 leks ($180-$2,915).

Education Minister Lindita Nikolla announced that the double payment for repeated exams would be canceled but said the government could do nothing about the fees.

Students said they would continue the protest until all their demands were fulfilled. They are also asking for better accommodation and representation on the universities' decision-making bodies.