SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least two people have died and nine were injured following an explosion at a plastics company in the capital of Santo Domingo.

Mayor David Collado tells reporters that the fire began when a boiler exploded early Wednesday afternoon at the Polyplas company. He says the fire has been contained.

Police 1st Lt. Jose Francisco Velez told The Associated Press by phone that authorities are still searching for victims underneath the debris.

No further details were immediately available.