Former US President George W. Bush, grieving for his father, still managed to slip a sweet or mint to former first lady Michelle Obama just before the state funeral started.

And it's not the first time he's done it. Bush also gave Obama a cough drop at Senator John McCain's funeral service last September.

Cameras caught Bush jnr giving Obama the lolly as he was shaking her hand in the Washington National Cathedral today for George W.H. Bush's service. Bush was greeting his predecessors and successors.

Bush was seated with his family on this occasion.

Obama said last month: "He is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather… So we're together all the time and I love him to death. He's a wonderful man. He's a funny man".