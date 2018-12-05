ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin checked in to an Anchorage halfway house Wednesday to begin a year in custody following his conviction for assaulting his father.

Track Palin was initially scheduled to enter the halfway house Oct. 31 after new assault allegations disqualified him from a veterans therapeutic court program.

But he won a delay after his lawyer said a bed at a treatment hospital for veterans became available.

Palin was arrested in September after a female acquaintance said he hit her in the head. Last year, he was arrested after attacking his father.

Palin also was accused of punching his then-girlfriend in 2016. He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Other charges were dropped.

Sarah Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate.