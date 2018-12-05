Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is furious after he inadvertently made an anti-Trump website go viral.

The Twitter storm began when the former New York mayor made a typo in a tweet criticising the Russia investigation, omitting a space and accidentally creating a hyperlink.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

The link G-2.In — an Indian domain — was not an active website, so Twitter prankster Jason Velazquez decided to buy it and create a webpage that read: "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country."

He announced the move on the platform, writing: "Rudy didn't separate g-20 from .in so ya boy bought the domain."

It was an immediate hit.

Giuliani's original tweet has now gained almost 50,000 likes and 17,000 retweets — but the wealthy lawyer was not impressed, lashing out at the social network.

Rudy Giuliani was not pleased to learn he'd created a website insulting his boss Donald Trump. Photo / AP

"Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message," he wrote, suggesting he had not created the link himself.

Twitter denied any involvement and Giuliani's response drew ridicule, particularly in light of the fact he is the President's cybersecurity adviser.

Giuliani is turning a typo into a full on conspiracy theory tonight. https://t.co/SZmTMD7guW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 5, 2018

Rudy Giuliani’s AOL e-mail password is absolutely “abc123” pic.twitter.com/ka3pFk5A7b — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) December 5, 2018

Hey "cyber czar," here's how it worked.



1. YOU accidentally tweeted a URL that didn't exist.

2. Someone bought that URL and sent it to a web page.

3. YOU left the tweet up.



Twitter had nothing to do with it. There was no invasion.



Here's some recommended reading for ya: pic.twitter.com/0dtkt7IL4U — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) December 5, 2018

One user said the Republican politician was "turning a typo into a full on conspiracy theory tonight" while another said it was a case of "Grampa Can't Understand the Internet".

Just for good measure, Velasquez then edited the site to add a link to a recent story on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, explaining that he wanted to ensure his prank didn't distract from the serious issues.

Be on the lookout for more updates to the website Giuliani never intended to invent.

We're going to hazard a guess Trump won't have enjoyed this joke.