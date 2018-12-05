TOP STORY:

Arsenal can add to Jose Mourinho?s misery when Unai Emery takes the London club to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Second-place Liverpool has a less demanding trip to Burnley, Tottenham hosts Southampton and Chelsea takes on Wolverhampton among six matches. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's proud soccer tradition has been sullied by its fervent, fanatical fans. The land of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona has won the World Cup twice, and it felt a sense of overwhelming pride in hosting perhaps the most important club final ever. But the second leg of the globally anticipated "Game of the Century" between Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played Sunday more than 6,000 miles from the Argentine capital at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. By Debora Rey. SENT: 905 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO INSPECTORS

TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach and other International Olympic Committee members are calling Tokyo the best prepared host city in recent memory. Still, there are problems ahead of the 2020 Games — small by the standards of the corruption-plagued Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 775 words, photos.

OLY--CUR-GARLIC GIRLS-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — A beleaguered South Korean curling official and his family will leave the sport for good as the government investigates their alleged abusive treatment of the "Garlic Girls," the country's hugely popular Olympic silver medalists. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 440 words, photos.

HKN--SEATTLE EXPANSION-WHAT'S NEXT

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — Seattle's NHL expansion team has its roots in Dave Tippett's computer. That's where the longtime coach-turned-senior adviser keeps a running list of players around the league who might be available in an expansion draft that is still 2½ years off. It is just an exercise for now but will become a key building block when Seattle picks its first players in June 2021. By Syephen Whyno. SENT: 675 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After dropping points for the first time this season in a draw last weekend, runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back with a win at eighth-place Strasbourg. Also, Lyon can move up to second place with a home win against Rennes. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 450 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Valencia hosts third-division club Ebro defending a 2-1 first-leg victory in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Espanyol needs to reverse a 2-1 loss to second-division team Cadiz. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2300 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Centuries by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq strengthened Pakistan's position in the series-deciding third and final test against New Zealand on Wednesday. Azhar hit 134 off 297 balls and Shafiq made a splendid 104 off 259 deliveries as Pakistan reached 312-5 at tea on the third day. SENT: 380 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Doncic, Matthews lead Mavericks past Trail Blazers 111-102. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Matthews nets 2nd goal late in OT as Maple Leafs edge Sabres. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

