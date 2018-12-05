US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking no prison time for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, citing his "substantial assistance".

The filing is the first time prosecutors have described Flynn's assistance since his guilty plea last year.

In it, prosecutors said Flynn has assisted with several ongoing investigations, participating in 19 interviews with federal prosecutors.

Flynn was forced out of his post as national security adviser last year after officials said he misled Administration officials, including Vice-President Mike Pence, about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States at the time.

The filing is heavily redacted, continuing to shroud in secrecy the details of what Flynn told Mueller's team about his interactions with Trump and other top officials.