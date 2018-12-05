WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's watchdog says a senior department official sexually assaulted an employee and pressured another worker to have sex with him in exchange for a promotion.

An inspector general's report released Tuesday says the unnamed official also sexually harassed at least two other female employees who worked for him.

The inspector general's office found the official's actions were illegal and also violated federal regulations and Justice Department policy. But the report says prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges.

The official, who worked in the department's Office of Justice Programs, has since retired.

The report says investigators substantiated allegations that the official made repeated "verbal sexual advances" to an employee and "ultimately sexually assaulted her."

The report doesn't provide additional details, including the dates when the alleged abuse occurred.