CIA Director Gina Haspel appeared on Capitol Hill today to brief key senators on the agency's assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Haspel had faced mounting pressure to speak to lawmakers and more fully explain the CIA's findings, which President Donald Trump has said don't conclusively show that Mohammed was involved in the assassination.



The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker, R, said afterwards: "I have zero question in my mind that the Crown Prince, MBS, ordered the killing" and "monitored the killing" of Jamal Khashoggi.

He added: "If he was in front of a jury he would be convicted in 30 minutes: guilty."

Haspel was noticeably absent last week from an all-senators briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. Lawmakers complained that the Trump Administration was depriving Congress of key information about the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist, by refusing to order Haspel to go to the Hill and explain the CIA's assessment.

The CIA has concluded that Mohammed likely ordered the killing, based in part on intercepted communications involving him and a key aid, who is alleged to have overseen the team that killed the journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, according to people familiar with the matter.

The spy agency also analysed other intercepted communications, listened to audio provided by Turkey from inside the consulate, and assessed that an audacious operation that involved killing a Saudi citizen in a foreign country could not have been executed without the Crown Prince's knowledge, people familiar with the CIA's conclusions said.

Haspel provided the closed briefing just days before the Senate is expected to begin debating a resolution to withdraw US support for the Saudi military campaign in Yemen.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R, a confidant of Trump, said he would refuse to support "any key vote" until Haspel spoke to lawmakers. Graham was part of the briefing. Some senators had accused the White House of barring Haspel's participation in last week's briefing with Pompeo and Mattis. But CIA spokesman Timothy Barrett said nobody told Haspel not to appear.

Haspel spoke only to Senate leaders and the heads of national security committees with an interest in Saudi policy regarding Yemen and the intelligence surrounding Khashoggi's killing.

Bipartisan leaders from the Foreign Relations Committee, the Armed Services Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Appropriations subcommittees that fund the State and Defence departments were included.