NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by losses in technology companies and banks.

Apple lost 1.7 percent early Tuesday and Bank of America was down 1.3 percent.

Dollar General sank 5.6 percent after reporting weak results.

The S&P 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,782.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,761. The Nasdaq composite gave up 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,407.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.95 percent.