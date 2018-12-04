TOP STORIES:

SOC--MAN CITY-FINANCES

LONDON — European soccer's leadership has an initial conclusion on leaked Manchester City correspondence: The club has been misleading UEFA over its finances. By Rob Harris. SENT: 930 words, photos.

ATH--IAAF MEETING

MONACO — The IAAF says Russia remains banned from competing internationally in track and field because of its past doping practices. SENT: 110 words. Will be updated.

SOC--JOHN LEICESTER-BALLON D'OR

PARIS — First, the good news: In 2018, a man can no longer disrespect a trailblazing sportswoman on global TV without incurring instant opprobrium. The bad news is that in 2018, the behavior of men is still overshadowing the achievements of women. By John Leicester. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Azhar Ali's third half-century of the series puts Pakistan in the driver's seat at 139-3 in reply to New Zealand's 274 on day two of the deciding third test. SENT: 480 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-FEMALE ATHLETES-ABUSE

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani orders an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female athletes, saying that any kind of misconduct against athletes, male or female, was unacceptable. SENT: 290 words.

FBN--HUNT-NFL DISCIPLINE

The NFL is still out of its league when it comes to discipline for players with troubles off the field. Kareem Hunt was the latest example of the NFL's reactionary approach toward serious matters, despite league efforts to make improvements following its mishandling of Ray Rice's domestic violence case in 2014. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 730 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City travels to Watford seeking a seventh straight victory in the English Premier League to pile the pressure on the chasing pack, all of whom play their midweek games on Wednesday. There are three other games: West Ham vs. Cardiff, Brighton vs. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Montpellier, Monaco and Nice are among teams in action in three night games in the French league. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Valencia hosts third-division club Ebro defending a 2-1 first-leg victory in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Espanyol needs to reverse a 2-1 loss to second-division team Cadiz. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2300 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SOC--WCUP-CLUB PAYMENTS — Man City tops list of FIFA payments for World Cup players. SENT: 130 words, photo.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-KHAWAJA — Brother of test cricketer Usman Khawaja arrested in Sydney. SENT: 360 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets past Raptors 106-103. SENT: 930 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kucherov, Point lead Lightning past struggling Devils 5-1. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— FBN--REDSKINS-EAGLES — Wentz tosses for 2 touchdowns, leads Eagles to 28-13 win. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

