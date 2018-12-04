WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

Prince Charles plans to attend the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The prince's official residence, Clarence House, tweeted on Tuesday that he would attend the state funeral on Wednesday in Washington. He will be representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince is the heir to the British throne.

The queen released a statement honoring Bush over the weekend, calling the 41st president "a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners to pay their respects to Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

___

12:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying their respects to the late President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the Capitol rotunda.

The Trumps stood in front of Bush's casket with their eyes closed for a few moments Monday evening before Trump gave a salute. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

The casket arrived Monday afternoon from Houston, where Bush died Friday at age 94. In remarks at the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the two-term congressman from Texas as a "great man" and a "gentle soul."

Bush chose not to have a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington. Burial at his presidential library at Texas A&M University is set for Thursday.