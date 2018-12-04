BERLIN (AP) — Survivors of the Nazi Holocaust are gathering in four cities around the world for menorah-lighting ceremonies marking the third night of Hanukkah.

Organized by the New York-based organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis, ceremonies are planned Tuesday in Berlin, Jerusalem, South Orange, New Jersey and Moscow.

Julius Berman, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, says that as the number of Holocaust survivors diminishes "there's an urgency to honor them, listen to their experiences, recognize their suffering and raise awareness about Holocaust remembrance."

Charlotte Knobloch, a survivor and former head of Germany's Central Council of Jews who is taking part in the Berlin event, is calling on "the global community to remember those who were murdered and commemorate survivors."