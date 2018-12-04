A fairytale-esque shot of the medieval island commune of Mont Saint-Michel has taken out the top prize in the Historic Photographer of The Year awards.

This year's competition attracted some impressive entries from amateurs and professionals who climbed and trekked their way to snap stunning historic places from every corner of the globe, from iconic landmarks to far-flung ruins.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 6: Ben Nazarko's shortlisted shot of West Pier ruins, Brighton. Image 2 of 6: Overall award winner Daniel Burton took this picture of Mont Saint-Michel Les Méandres. The island sits off the coast of France. Image 3 of 6: Alan Baxter's picture of Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire, was shortlisted. Image 4 of 6: Santa Catalina Arch, Antigua City, Guatemala. Photo / Daniel Burton Image 5 of 6: Whaler's hut, Svalbard, Norway. Photo / Chris Dobbs Image 6 of 6: David Ross captured this image of Callanish Stone Circle, on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland. Image 1 of 6: Ben Nazarko's shortlisted shot of West Pier ruins, Brighton.

Entries were judged on originality, composition and technical proficiency alongside the story behind the submission and its historical impact.

The awards are run by Trip Historic, an online travel guide run by history enthusiasts, and supported by History Hit TV.