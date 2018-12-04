Police department video has surfaced of the moment Chris Watts returned home from burying his wife and disposing of his daughters' bodies in an oil tank only to learn that Shanann Watts' best friend had already called the police.

Watts, 33, returned home only to find wife Shanann's friend Nicole Atkinson had already called the cops after she had already begun to worry about her.

Atkinson arrived at Shanann's home only to find her car was still parked in the garage and there was no sign of the mother, less than 12 hours after she had dropped her off the night before following a work trip.

Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison for killing Shanann and daughters Bella and Celeste.

She decided to call police to the house before Watts had arrived home.

Police bodycam footage shot by a member of the Frederick Police Department shows Watts staring down Atkinson multiple times during the search of his home.

Watts is seen sweating profusely while the police search his home and often doesn't make eye contact with officers when answering questions.

The police video shows said Watts tense posture, his arms folded and he showed no emotion, glancing nervously around the room. He did not ask any questions or offer to help and his facial expressions rarely changed, except a smile or smirk.

Watts said he and Shanann had had an "emotional" but civil conversation when he woke her around 5am, with talk of separating. She had said she was going to stay with a friend before he left.

But officers noticed Shanann's bag, wallet, medication, mobile phone, driver's licence and even her wedding ring were still in the house. They saw the sheets had been removed in the master bedroom, but Watts explained that was because Shanann had gone to bed straight from her flight.

Atkinson becomes anxious at one point when she realises Shanann has not taken any of her medication with her.

Watts meanwhile barely speaks to Atkinson or even acknowledges that she is there, and in retrospect looks mostly annoyed that she has foiled his plan.

He had taken the girls to a birthday party just 24 hours prior.

Cold-blooded killing

At 5.06pm the previous evening, Watts set in motion his plan for disposing of his wife and daughters' bodies, as he texted co-worker Kodi Roberts that he would be making the drive out to one of the more distant oil fields that was managed by his company, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

It is also where the bodies of Shanann, Bella and Celeste were discovered just days after they went missing.

Watts, per his own admission in interviews with law enforcement officials, then took his daughters home, gave them both showers, fed them pizza and got them each a snack before putting them to bed.

He noted that both girls were eager to see their mother, who was due to return home late that night.

Hours later, the girls and their mother Shannan were all murdered in the house, and their bodies disposed of.

Shanann was dropped off at home by her friend Nickole Atkinson just before 2am on Monday, August 13, and it's at this point that there's a gap in the timeline.

Footage from 5.30am shows Watts backing his work truck up to the garage before driving off, something the family's friends agreed was unusual, the Daily Mail reported.

Police believe that at some point during this window he viciously killed his wife and children, before driving the bodies to the site of the oil and gas company where he worked.

A fellow Anadarko Petroleum employee said she saw Watts digging a hole near an oil drum at the work site.

Watts' co-worker Roberts later told the an agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that it was 'unusual' that Watts had texted him on a weekend, and stated that he did arrive to the site alone on Monday morning.

That day he did not seem to be out of sorts according to Roberts, but did make multiple trips to his car.

Unbeknownst to Roberts, he had just buried his wife in a shallow grave and dumped his daughters in an oil tank.

After strangling his wife with his hands and smothering Bella and Celeste last August, Watts loaded their bodies into his truck.

He spent a normal day at work and frequently texted his girlfriend, even as police began investigating his family's disappearance.

He made calls to a real estate agent about selling the family home and told the girls' school that they would not enroll that fall as planned.

Within days, he was charged with killing his family.

The girls' bodies were found submerged in separate oil tanks on property owned by his employer. His wife's body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Watts was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the killings.