BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has ordered a woman convicted of funneling lottery scam money between the U.S. and Jamaica through her airline job to remain jailed pending her February sentencing.

Jurors in September convicted 28-year-old Melinda Bulgin of Providence, Rhode Island, of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering in the case authorities say bilked 90 mostly elderly Americans out of millions.

A government filing in October suggests the appropriate sentence for Bulgin under federal guidelines is life in prison. The lead prosecutor says his actual recommendation will be for less.

But Judge Daniel Hovland noted Bulgin still faces "significant time."

Most of the 27 people charged in the case took plea deals, with the alleged mastermind getting six years. Bulgin's attorney says she shouldn't be punished for going to trial.