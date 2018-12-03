HOUSTON (AP) — Houston is honoring George H.W. Bush with a tribute at City Hall where attendees are being asked to wear colorful socks, in a nod to one of the former president's favorite fashion accessories.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting Monday evening's event in front of City Hall featuring music and community leaders. Turner says those in attendance should "wear their own colorful socks."

Bush often sported bright socks at public events, sometimes with loud and unusual patterns.

Bush died Friday at his Houston home at age 94. His body was being transported to Washington on Monday for a state funeral later this week.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday that Bush "will be carried to his final rest" wearing gray socks saluting the Armed Forces. He says the socks pay tribute to Bush's "lifetime of service," which started when he was an 18-year-old Naval aviator during World War II.

