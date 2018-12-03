WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is keeping the pressure on congressional Democrats over funding for his promised border wall.

Trump tweeted Monday: "We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall." He did not provide any evidence for the savings, but again threatened to close the "entire Southern Border if necessary."

A Dec. 7 partial government shutdown had appeared possible, but Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday he would be willing to sign a two-week government funding extension to allow for ceremonies honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.

Trump had been gearing up for a showdown as he sought billions for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.