LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

1 p.m.

The prime minister of the Netherlands is dismissing the idea that the European Union might revise the accord on its post-Brexit relationship with the United Kingdom.

Mark Rutte said the remaining 27 EU members won't adjust the deal if British Prime Minister Theresa May loses a Dec. 11 parliamentary vote.

Rutte cited "red lines" drawn by both sides during the negotiations, including the U.K.'s refusal to accept free movement of people between Britain and the EU, and the Irish border issue.

He told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the global climate conference in Katowice, Poland, that "when you take all these red lines into account it's simply impossible to come up with something different than we have currently, the deal on the table."

Rutte added that "there is no Plan B. So it is this, or a hard Brexit or no Brexit at all."

12:45 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has brushed aside questions about whether she will resign if her Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament, saying she's confident she'll still have a job after the crucial vote.

May is battling to persuade lawmakers to support the divorce agreement between Britain and the European Union in a Dec. 11 vote. Opposition parties say they will vote against it, as do dozens of lawmakers from May's Conservatives.

Defeat could topple the prime minister or her government.

May said Monday that "I will still have a job in two weeks' time."

She told broadcaster ITV that "my job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: We leave the EU but we do it in a way that is good for them."