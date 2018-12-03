COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his ministers to refrain from carrying out their duties as it hears an appeal against them.

While the ruling by the Court of Appeal is an interim order, it is yet another setback for Rajapaksa, who has held on to the position of prime minister with President Maithripala Sirisena's backing despite losing no-confidence votes.

The parliamentary speaker announced that Rajapaksa's government was dissolved after the passage of the no-confidence motions.

Still, Rajapaksa had continued to function as prime minister, with Sirisena dismissing the no-confidence votes, saying proper procedures were not followed.

Advertisement

Some 122 lawmakers who are opposed to Rajapaksa in the 225-member Parliament have challenged Rajapaksa and his ministers' right to hold office.

The Court of Appeal on Monday scheduled the next hearing in the case for Dec. 12.

Sri Lanka has been in political turmoil since Oct. 26, when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa in his place.

But Rajapaksa has failed to show a working majority in Parliament and lost two no-confidence votes.