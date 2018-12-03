TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 thanks to a dramatic goal from Divock Origi in the sixth minute of injury time to move back to within two points of Premier League leader Manchester City. On a day of local derbies in the English top flight, Arsenal moved above Tottenham thanks to a 4-2 win over its fierce north London rival and Chelsea defeated west London neighbor Fulham 2-0. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--ARSENAL-TOTTENHAM — Fights, flares as Arsenal beats Tottenham 4-2 in spiky derby. By Frank Griffiths. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-EVERTON — Liverpool grabs bizarre late winner in Merseyside derby. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— SOC--CHELSEA-FULHAM — Kante shows his better side, helps Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--EURO 2020-QUALIFYING DRAW

DUBLIN — Germany will face the Netherlands in a challenging qualifying group for the 2020 European Championship in a swift reunion between the teams after meeting in the UEFA Nations League. By Rob Harris. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA MEETING

DUBLIN — European soccer is launching a third club competition as UEFA seeks to get more countries involved in continent-wide matches. By Rob Harris. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-VIDEO REVIEW

DUBLIN — Video review is being fast-tracked into the Champions League this season. By Rob Harris. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona retook the lead of the Spanish league on Sunday after beating Villarreal 2-0 while Sevilla was held to a draw at Alaves. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — This could be the season that AC Milan finally makes it back into the Champions League. Gennaro Gattuso's team came from behind to beat Parma 2-1 and moved into fourth spot in Serie A — the last qualifying berth for the Champions League. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Bordeaux held Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw on Sunday to finally end the runaway leader's streak of 14 straight wins in the French league. SENT: 500 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Leipzig forward Timo Werner again struck twice to help his team move third in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SOC--US-BERHALTER

Gregg Berhalter was hired Sunday to coach the U.S. men's national team, making him the first person to run the Americans after playing for them at the World Cup. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--LEIPZIG-ADAMS

LEIPZIG, Germany — United States midfielder Tyler Adams is joining Bundesliga team Leipzig from New York Red Bulls. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SOC--SCOTTISH ROUNDUP

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic won its seventh straight domestic trophy under Brendan Rodgers by beating Aberdeen 1-0 to capture the Scottish League Cup on Sunday. SENT: 110 words.

GLF--WORLD CHALLENGE

NASSAU, Bahamas — Jon Rahm turned a potential shootout into a Bahamas breeze on Sunday, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--WOODS-AUSTRALIA

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods finished the Hero World Challenge on Sunday and headed to Australia to promote the Presidents Cup as the U.S. captain. It's the same schedule he faces next year, with one big difference. Woods will have 12 players with him, and he could be a playing captain. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF--MAURITIUS OPEN

BEAU CHAMP, Mauritius — Kurt Kitayama claimed his first European Tour win at the Mauritius Open on Sunday as he closed with a 4-under 68 for a 2-shot victory. SENT: 290 words.

US--ANTI-SEMITISM-JEWISH ATHLETES

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — In the month since a massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Jewish athletes said they were shocked by the shooting yet not concerned for their own safety as they travel, train and compete. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 890 words, photos.

HKN--BOARD OF GOVERNORS

SEA ISLAND, Georgia — Seattle is one step away from landing an NHL franchise. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN--CHIEFS-HUNT APOLOGY

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Running back Kareem Hunt acknowledged that he misled the Kansas City Chiefs about his role in a February assault in a Cleveland hotel that ultimately led to his release this week. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FBC--COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Oklahoma is in the College Football Playoff, moving into the fourth and final spot in the rankings after winning the Big 12 championship. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBC--COTTON BOWL

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson played Notre Dame during a hurricane on the way to its first College Football Playoff appearance. Now the ACC champion Tigers are in football's final four for the fourth season in a row, and taking on playoff first-timer Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — Stefan Luitz of Germany used a powerful finish to capture a World Cup giant slalom Sunday, ending Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak in the discipline. By Pat Graham. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Mikaela Shiffrin captured her first World Cup super-G race Sunday to give her a win in all five major disciplines. SENT: 350 words, photos.

LUG--USA LUGE-SWEENEY'S COMEBACK

Emily Sweeney could barely stand on a treadmill a few months ago. After four minutes of walking, the U.S. Olympic luge athlete had to lie down because of the searing pain that was spasming through her neck. She was battered and broken. That didn't matter this weekend. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 720 words, photos.

