A local cannot believe the roadkill outside his home was painted over by road workers.

The Tasmanian man was walking outside his home on November 17 when he noticed something strange on the roadside.

After taking a closer look, he soon discovered a dead wallaby has been painted over with white paint as road lines were being applied to the roads earlier that morning.

Taking to Facebook, the angry man slammed roadworkers for their laziness and lack of work ethic.

I've seen this s**t before on Facebook but never in my life did I think I'd see it in real life.

"Look at it. That's not my f**king job. I'm not going to bother moving that," he said, pretending to be the road workers.

"That is literally the f**king definition of lazy," he tells the camera.

He then picks up the wallaby by the tail and flings it in the bush, demonstrating how easy it was to move it.

The resident told Yahoo News the dead wallaby had been outside his home for several days before road workers came along to spray new markings.

"Apparently the council is supposed to go through and clean debris off the road before it's painted," he said.

"There's literally this big gap in the lines now."

According to the local council, contractors are responsible to "inspect the site" before work is undertaken.