HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services are being held for a New Jersey family whose bodies were found at their burning mansion two days before Thanksgiving.

Family and friends gathered Sunday at the Holmdel Funeral Home in Holmdel to mourn Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, Jesse and Sophia. All were found dead Nov. 20 at their Colts Neck mansion.

Keith Caneiro's brother, Paul, has been charged with murder and arson. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Friday.

Monmouth County prosecutors have called the motive for the slayings "financial." But defense lawyers say they haven't seen any evidence Paul Caneiro was financially strapped.

Advertisement

Paul Caneiro is charged in another blaze that occurred at his Ocean Township home. No one was injured in that fire.