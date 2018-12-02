MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a fire that caused a mysterious burning hole in Arkansas in September was intentionally set and not the result of a meteorite, methane or work of the devil.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that Baxter County authorities used soil samples to identify various flammable chemicals typically found in paint thinners where a 12-foot-tall (3.6 meter) fire spurted from a hole in the ground. The fire burned for around 40 minutes. Authorities say it may have been a prank.



Initial speculation ranged from serious, such as a possible leaking natural gas line, to far-fetched. Officials in Midway, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) north of Little Rock, easily dismissed suggestions that the fire was caused by Satan or a meteorite.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com