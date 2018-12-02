DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh have announced that opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is ineligible to contest Dec. 30 national elections because she has been sentenced to prison terms in two corruption cases.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said Sunday that anyone convicted and sentenced to two years or more in jail is not eligible, as per a Supreme Court ruling.

Zia, who has been in jail since last February, is serving a 10-year sentence on one corruption conviction. In October, she was sentenced to seven years after being found guilty in another corruption case.

Zia had filed nominations for three parliamentary seats. Her party rejected Sunday's announcement.

The elections will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seeking to return to power.