Did the US president have some other place to be?

As the G20 entered its final day in Buenos Aires, a hilarious video has emerged showing Donald Trump shaking hands with Argentina's president Mauricio Macri then wandering off, stage right.

Trump was supposed to pose for photographs with his Argentinean counterpart before a group photo with other G20 leaders, but instead walked away.

An aid

e began to chase down the US president while Macri sheepishly lingered on stage all by himself.

Trump, while off camera, is heard saying: "Get me out of here."

Reporters who covered the incident started laughing when Trump awkwardly walked off.

The day before, Trump tossed his translation earpiece to the ground during comments to the media with president Macri on Friday, saying he could understand the South American leader better without it, The Telegraph reported.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, right, welcomes President Donald Trump to the G20 Leader's Summit. Photo / AP

An aide follows.

Macri is left hanging.

As the Argentinian president greeted him in Spanish, Trump took his his translation earpiece off telling Macri 'I think I understood you better in your language than through the translator'.

President Donald Trump listens to the translation as Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks. Photo / AP

Just moments earlier Trump looked annoyed with the translation as he kept pressing the machine into his ear. The US President thanked Macri for the warm welcome, adding that the two 'have been friends for a long time'.