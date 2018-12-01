GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say an explosion in a train coach in India's insurgency-hit northeastern region has left at least four people injured.

Police officer Mukesh Aggarwal says the low-intensity blast occurred on an overhead luggage rack Saturday, and its impact smashed some window panes.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, nearly 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast. Dozens of rebel groups have been fighting the government and sometimes each other for years in the seven states in northeast India. They demand greater regional autonomy or independent homelands for the indigenous groups they represent.

Advertisement

The rebels accuse the federal government of exploiting the region's rich mineral resources but neglecting the local people.